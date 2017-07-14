× Gearing up for National Ice Cream Day

A big event this weekend is all about satisfying your sweet tooth! National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16.

Various places across northeastern and central Pennsylvania are planning to give away free ice cream including all of our area’s McDonald’s Restaurants.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted Sunday’s the event at the Golden Arches on Friday.

The giveaway from McDonald’s takes place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Download the McDonald’s app on your smartphone to redeem the offer.

When you download the app and redeem the free small ice cream cone, you’ll also be entered to win a real gold ice cream which could provide you with free soft serve for life. Click here for details!

OTHER FREE ICE CREAM OPTIONS:

Another spot giving away free ice cream this Sunday in NEPA is Manning’s. Manning’s is offering free small ice creams from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for children 12 and under on Sunday, July 16. In Central Pennsylvania, Sunset Ice Cream Parlor is also offering deals. The shop is located at 2062 Lycoming Creek Road at the Garden View Mall in Williamsport. Sunset is doing a free child’s cone with any purchase (one per family) from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Then, a free sundae with purchase of “Sunset Sundae Mugs” from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Some of you are also weighing in about other options on our morning show Facebook page! Head here to see the post!