Flooding Sweeps Through Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PA -- Flash floods swept into many communities in Central Pennsylvania Friday afternoon.

We received footage from viewer William Flather from Middleburg, Snyder County into our Stormtracker 16 Weather Center.

Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron says part of Central Pennsylvania received over 3 inches of rain over the course of the day.

And a little ways away in Sunbury, Northumberland County a major roadway was forced to close due to flooding from the rains.

These pictures of the Hamilton Underpass along Route 61 come to use from The Daily Item newspaper.

That underpass is expected to be closed until tomorrow morning, but a detour is in place in Sunbury.