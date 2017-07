× Driver Killed in Head-on Crash in Susquehanna County

HARFORD TOWNSHIP — A driver has died after a head-on crash Friday morning in Susquehanna County.

David Calla, 25, of Hallstead, was killed when he collided head-on with another car on Route 11 in Harford Township after 6 a.m. Friday, according to state police.

The driver of the other car — Michael Mortimer, 21, of Tunkhannock — was injured and taken to a hospital.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.