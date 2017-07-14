‘Donut Boy’ Makes a Stop in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- In a cape fit for a "sweet" superhero, 9-year-old Tyler Carach is on a mission to give special thanks to law enforcement officers.

The boy from Florida is hand-delivering boxes of donuts to state troopers and police officers across the country.

Tyler's latest stop was Stroud Area Regional Police Department in East Stroudsburg.

A special surprise fit for a superhero was waiting for him.

"Cops are my best friends and they keep people safe," said Tyler Carach, "Donut Boy."

"We want to find a way to show him that what he's doing is really important and encourage it for other young people," said Chief John Ward, Stroud Area Regional Police.

The self-proclaimed "Donut Boy" is on a six-week trek up and down the coast.

He and his mother left their home in Florida at the end of June.

They pay for some of the donuts, others are donated.

If you ask Tyler why he picked donuts, his answer is very sweet.

"Because that is their favorite snack," said Carach.

"He looked right at me and said, okay I am going to thank every cop in America and buy them all a donut. I was like, you're going to do what? He said I am going to thank every cop in America and buy them all a donut. So I suggested we start local, which we did and then it kind of snowballed," said Sheena Carach, Tyler's mother.

Tyler started handing out donuts last year. On this trip alone, he will hand out more than 10,000 donuts. Tyler's mother estimates by the time they get back to Florida in August, he will have delivered more than 22,000 donuts in one year.

Tyler's journey also took him to the Belfast State Police Barracks in Northampton County.

"It really opens us up when we see a 9-year-old that sees the importance of letting us know that we are appreciated," said Trooper Marc Allen, Pennsylvania State Police.

And if you ask Tyler what he wants to be when he grows up, his answer won't surprise you.

"I want to be a K9 officer. I get a dog and I get to work," said Carach.

Tyler's next visit is a five-day stay visiting NYPD officers.

