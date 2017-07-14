× Child Porn Charges Filed against Nanticoke Man

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Luzerne County, once arrested on child sex charges, now faces child porn charges.

Jayson Montanez, 31, was charged Friday with 19 counts of child pornography.

This is not the first time he has faced similar charges.

Montanez was arraigned in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon.

Investigators say he knowingly had 19 images of child pornography, some showing kids as young as 2 in prohibited sexual acts.

Law enforcement says the defendant’s mother found the pictures on her son’s cell phone and brought it to the attention of police back in February of this year.

Officers received a search warrant for his phone in June and found dozens of pictures of nude underage children.

Montanez has also faced other child sex abuse charges in 2014 and 2015, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and aggravated and indecent assault of a child less than 13.

Montanez is currently locked up with bail set at $150,000.