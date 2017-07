Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Friday marked the start of Hazleton's sixth annual farmers' market.

The rain didn't stop folks from visiting the vendors at the market.

There was a tent selling produce and another selling baked goods.

The market is held at on the corner of North Laurel and West Broad Streets.

It will run every Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through September 1st.