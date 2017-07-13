× Salvation Army “Christmas in July”

EAST STROUDSBURG — The holidays are months away, but ’tis the season for the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg.

The organization launched an online “Christmas in July” campaign to help collect money for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for families in need in Monroe County.

“I know it helps here when they have the drive and they donate goods and stuff like that. It really helps everyone,” said Richard Young, Gouldsboro.

The fundraiser was designed to help with the organization largest fundraiser, The Red Kettle Campaign.

Major James Gingrich says the Salvation Army lost a major donation collection spot with the closing of K-Mart in East Stroudsburg.

The campaign is already starting off $13,000 in the hole. The hope is that this campaign will help fill the gap.

“Sometimes, what people don’t realize is that when they put nickels, dimes, and quarters in those kettles, they don’t realize how much it adds up,” said Major James Gingrich, East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

Using the Christmas in July link is actually quite easy and you can access it two different ways. You can use a computer or your smartphone. All you do is go to the link, pick how much you want to donate, enter some basic information and hit submit.

Richard Young from Gouldsboro stopped at the Salvation Army Store in East Stroudsburg.

He says food drives hosted by the Salvation Army help a lot of families. He hopes people contribute what they can.

“Oh, it’s very important around Christmas time for the donations and I know it helps a lot of families out that are in need,” said Young.

“It could be $5 or $500, who knows, but those little bits and those big pieces they all add together and we will get to our goal,” said Major Gingrich.

If you’d like to help the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg with its “Christmas in July” campaign, click here.