Person of Interest Cosmo DiNardo Confesses in Bucks County Missing Men Case
SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP — The lawyer for Cosmo DiNardo, the person of interest in the disappearance of four men in Bucks County, has confessed to “participating in or committing” all four murders, according to our affiliate station WPVI ABC 6 in Philadelphia.
In exchange, authorities took the possibility of the death penalty off the table.
DiNardo has “deep remorse” for what he did, his lawyer said.
His lawyer made the statement to reporters on Thursday evening.
Human remains have been found amid an extensive search on farmland owned by DiNardo’s family.
A body found there has been identified as that of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.
Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Patrick have been missing since last week.
TheWizard
Took the death penalty off the table? Stupid move. They could have pinned him to it without the confession.
Let Him Go
But, he has deep remorse! Doesn’t that mean anything?
Are you for real?
A real sicko. What was the motivation to kill these 4 people? He deserves death but if he can get the police to find the other three then it would be worth it. Besides there will be another stupid juror that wouldnt vote death anyway