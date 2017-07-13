× Person of Interest Cosmo DiNardo Confesses in Bucks County Missing Men Case

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP — The lawyer for Cosmo DiNardo, the person of interest in the disappearance of four men in Bucks County, has confessed to “participating in or committing” all four murders, according to our affiliate station WPVI ABC 6 in Philadelphia.

In exchange, authorities took the possibility of the death penalty off the table.

DiNardo has “deep remorse” for what he did, his lawyer said.

His lawyer made the statement to reporters on Thursday evening.

Human remains have been found amid an extensive search on farmland owned by DiNardo’s family.

A body found there has been identified as that of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Patrick have been missing since last week.