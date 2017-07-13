PA State Colleges Announce Tuition Hikes Statewide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- After a vote today, students will now need to shell out more if they want to attend one of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned colleges and universities.

The board overseeing the schools -- the Pennsylvania State System of Education (or "PASSHE") -- voted Thursday to raise tuition across the board.

The increase? 3.5% per semester.

That hike goes into effect for the 2017-2018 school year. Three of the 14 schools -- Bloomsburg, East Stroudsburg, and Lock Haven -- are in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The state school system is dealing with an estimated $71 million budget deficit.

The tuition hike means most full-time students who hail from Pennsylvania will pay $127 more per semester.

For a link to the PASSHE website, click here.