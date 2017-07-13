Multiple People Charged After Human Trafficking Sting in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Ten people are facing charges after police conducted a human trafficking sting in the Poconos.

They say that they raided a hotel near Stroudsburg, arresting a man from Tobyhanna and a woman from Richmond, Virginia on charges of human trafficking.

Eight men were then charged with soliciting a prostitute.

The woman from Tennessee who is identified as the victim is being cared for by a non-profit organization in the Poconos.