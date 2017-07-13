Multiple People Charged After Human Trafficking Sting in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Ten people are facing charges after police conducted a human trafficking sting in the Poconos.
They say that they raided a hotel near Stroudsburg, arresting a man from Tobyhanna and a woman from Richmond, Virginia on charges of human trafficking.
Eight men were then charged with soliciting a prostitute.
The woman from Tennessee who is identified as the victim is being cared for by a non-profit organization in the Poconos.
El Ma
Great! Human trafficking? Seriously? Just…………………………………….ew
RicU.
The same crime was reported about 3 or 4 years ago in a location across Main Street from the NEPA 16 office. Was this the same criminal activity?