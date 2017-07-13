Jake Ryan City squad QB

Posted 6:41 pm, July 13, 2017

Jake Ryan's family has played in the Dream Game over several generations.  The Scranton Prep graduate joins Scranton's Jacob Watts as the QB's for the City Team.  Ryan will plays the game and then continue his career and education at James Madison University.

