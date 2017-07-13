Go Joe 20 Kick Off Party Took Off in Moosic

Posted 8:36 pm, July 13, 2017, by

MOOSIC -- The place to party was just next door on Thursday -- celebrating the kick off of Go Joe 20!

Our own Joe Snedeker will hit the road next Monday, July 24 in Bradford County -- all to raise money for Saint Joseph's Center in Lackawanna County. The center is a place for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

"We especially are grateful to Joe and to the WNEP crew and to all the little towns that we'll be visiting -- that Joe will be visiting -- so we look forward to seeing you coming up real soon," said Sister Mary Ellis of the St. Joseph's Center.

The kick off party wrapped up around 8 p.m. in Moosic, and Joe unveiled some more of his gear he'll be riding for Go Joe 20. For info on how to get your own Go Joe 20 gear and a map, go here.

