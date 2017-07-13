Elks Lodge Offers Pool Passes to Keep Kids Cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP -- The weather has been ideal for spending time at the swimming pool but some families are not that lucky -- pool memberships can get expensive.

The Ber-Vaughn Pool near Berwick was filled with children cooling off on this hot day.

Skylar Blalock, age 8, goes to the Ber-Vaughn Pool almost every day. That's something her mother Stephanie Hittle did not think would be possible this summer until the Berwick Elks Lodge stepped in.

About two weeks ago, the Elks Lodge contacted the pool and wanted to buy 50 season passes for children and their parents. Passes normally cost about $100 each.

"We are very grateful for it because otherwise, we would not be able to afford to go over there on our own," Hittle said.

Staff at the pool got a list of families who could use the passes from two charities.

The Elks Lodge also helped pay for bus service to help people get to and from the pool.

"Families that may not have a vehicle or are a one-vehicle family would be able to get to the pool," said Megan Kiliti, Ber-Vaughn Pool executive director.

The pool gave the Elks Lodge a discount on the passes because they bought so many of them.

Kiliti says the program is working out well.

The Ber-Vaughn Pool reopened last year after renovations.

"That just shows the support we have in the community, which I never expected. Obviously, it took a lot of support to open the pool," said Kiliti.

As for Skylar Blalock, she made a thank you card for the Elks Lodge.

"I said I was thankful for the passes because now my family gets to go over to the pool and swim."

The program cost the Elks Lodge around $2,500.