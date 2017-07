Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As many of you know, the Does It Really Work segment's home is at 7 o'clock on WNEP -- and the producer of that show, Emily, is extremely excited about this week's test -- why? Because she loves great, fluffy pancakes!

Well this week's item is called the Pancake Express, and it promises to make perfect pancakes in seconds! What's not to love? But...does it really work?