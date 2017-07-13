David Akers Kicking Camp

Posted 6:10 pm, July 13, 2017, by

Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers had a long, successful, career in the NFL.  The six-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL All Decade Team for the 2000s, stopped by Stroudsburg HS for a busy afternoon of kicking.  A crowd of 200 strong came to the day long camp to gets tips from one of the best to every play the game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s