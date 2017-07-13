David Akers Kicking Camp

Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers had a long, successful, career in the NFL. The six-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL All Decade Team for the 2000s, stopped by Stroudsburg HS for a busy afternoon of kicking. A crowd of 200 strong came to the day long camp to gets tips from one of the best to every play the game.
