Customers Happy to Hear Dollar Tree Opened Just Off Public Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A store that recently opened near Public Square is causing quite a stir in Wilkes-Barre.

The Dollar Tree on South Main Street has been open for just a few weeks, but shoppers are already saying it is a welcome addition to downtown.

There are dozens of Dollar Trees across the state, but customers Newswatch 16 spoke to say this store just off Public Square is their new favorite.

"I love Dollar Trees! This one is really nice. They have a lot of stuff," Cheryl Pollick of Larksville said.

Customers said there is not much like it near Public Square, with affordable prices and a wide selection of products.

"I got some paper towels, brushes, makeup," Mary Galvan of Bethlehem said.

Many people noticed the store for the first time while they were walking to and from the Farmers' Market on Public Square.

"Oh, they have everything in there! They even have food in there, if you're interested in frozen foods. They have eggs, good deal on eggs,18 for a dollar!" Pollick said.

People in Wilkes-Barre said they were happy to hear the business moved in.

Customers said it is convenient to the thousands of people working and living right downtown. Also, shoppers said the more competition there is on Public Square, the better the prices will be.

"I believe having this down here will make things better for the local economy. The people will be able to afford more products at cheaper prices," Dave Long of Wilkes-Barre said.

Newswatch 16 cameras were not allowed inside the Dollar Tree but customers said you could get everything from groceries to hair care products inside.

"Some dollar stores where I live around that area, they're smaller. So it's nice and spacious," Galvan said.

The Dollar Tree is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.