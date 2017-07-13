× Community Fixture Returns: Weis Reopens Near Tunkhannock

It’s been a tough road, but a big part of a Wyoming County community returns today. The reopening of Weis Markets near Tunkhannock is an effort to restore a sense of normalcy. It’ll be the first time the grocery store has opened since June 8 after three store employees were shot to death by a gunman who then killed himself. The shooting last month took place overnight when the supermarket was closed.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey was inside the revamped Weis Store Thursday to show the return of the center of this community. The store is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. This will also be the first time in weeks since the tragedy that 88 Weis associates are returning to work.

The Weis store in the Tunkhannock area has been around for 25 years. The decision to redo the entire supermarket and reopen the place is one that came with both positive feedback as well as some concerns from community members. You can see the Newswatch 16 story by clicking here.