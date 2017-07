× Bomb Squad Called to Home in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE — The bomb squad was called to one home in Lackawanna County on Thursday. The cause? Police say they found several old grenades.

The home is said to be vacant, but investigators tell Newswatch 16 a hoarder previously resided there, and those grenades were found while it was being cleaned out.

There were no problems so far, but police expect to be on the scene for quite a time in Dunmore.