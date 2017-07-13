× Bear Cub Found in the Poconos Needs Extra Care

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A bear cub found wandering sick and abandoned in the Poconos needs some more help.

We first told you about the baby bruin on Monday, after a contractor spotted him wandering near Marshalls Creek.

But today, workers at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center posted on its Facebook page that the cub was actually hit by a car before it was found.

He’s suffering from a concussion and dehydration, and he requires extra care.

