Bear Cub Found in the Poconos Needs Extra Care

Posted 8:54 pm, July 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:53PM, July 13, 2017

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A bear cub found wandering sick and abandoned in the Poconos needs some more help.

We first told you about the baby bruin on Monday, after a contractor spotted him wandering near Marshalls Creek.

But today, workers at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center posted on its Facebook page that the cub was actually hit by a car before it was found.

He’s suffering from a concussion and dehydration, and he requires extra care.

For more information on how to help the cub, click here.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s