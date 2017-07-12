Wham Cam: Pez?

Do you remember your first Pez dispenser? They came in hundreds of designs and the coolest part wasn't the candy, but rather what it came in.
Gear up for a sugar rush; in this edition of Wham Cam, Joe Snedeker decides to take a bite out of Pez!
1 Comment
Lance
There was a hillary clinton one but all that came out of her mouth was excuses why she lost.