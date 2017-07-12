× Veterans Spend the Day Fly Fishing

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Riding into the great outdoors, a bus filled with veterans from the Wilkes-Barre VA Hospital recreation program, along with vets from Valor Clinic in Jonas, spent the day at McMichael’s Creek near Stroudsburg.

“It is good for camaraderie and getting back with people who are familiar with what you are going through. We just have a good time and relax and forget about all the things that are going on in your life,” said Steven Brennan, Jonas.

The outdoor activity is part of “Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing.” It teaches vets to cope with physical and emotional challenges through the art of fly fishing.

“We absolutely love doing it because our veterans have done so much for us and this is just a little bit of what we can do to give back,” said Ruth Ann Rocchio, Rotary Club of the Stroudsburgs.

Not only is this event a way for veterans to get together and see some old friends, it’s also a way for them to learn. They will learn how to fly fish, tie knots, and cast away.

More than 40 veterans showed up to take part in the calming day on the water.

“We just finished tying knots and this is the first time I am really fly fishing. I have done other fishing before so this is fun and it’s with vets and so far I am glad I made the trip,” said Leatz.

The event is just one of several taking place over the next few weeks.

If you’d like to get involved in Project Healing Waters, click here.