PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Three drivers and a baby were injured when three vehicles collided in Luzerne County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on River Street in Plains.

Police say the driver of a white Infiniti was headed south when the vehicle sideswiped a van and then collided head-on with and Acura. There is no word on the conditions of the victims.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to a hospital.

There is no word on the conditions of the other victims.