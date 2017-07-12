Senators Casey and Toomey Participate in Annual Keystone Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- An annual tradition for Pennsylvania's senators continued Wednesday night on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Democrat Bob Casey squared off against Republican Pat Toomey in their summer softball game known as the Keystone Cup.

The lawmakers say this year's game between their staffs is especially meaningful following the tragic shooting in Virginia last month when a gunman opened fire during a GOP baseball practice.

"This goes back not just years but literally decades. I think the first Senate game between officers was between Senator Heinz's office and Senator Specter, so it's been in existence for many, many years," said Casey.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise has been moved out of intensive care, but he still remains in serious condition.

Scalise was readmitted to the ICU for an infection after that gunman shot him in the hip last month.