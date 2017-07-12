× Officials Warn of Rabid Cat in Muncy

MUNCY — Authorities in one part of central Pennsylvania are warning people after a cat tested positive for rabies.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the gray tiger-striped cat was found this weekend on the corner of Lincoln and South Market Streets in Muncy.

Officials say anyone who was bitten or had significant exposure to that cat should contact Lycoming County State Health Center at 570-327-3400 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours, or to call toll-free, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

If a pet has been bitten, you should call your veterinarian.

Officials say no bites have been reported as of this time.