SCHUYLKILL HAVEN -- The Schuylkill County Coroner confirms a man hit by debris inside a diner in Schuylkill County has died.

Martin Moyer was sitting inside Robin's Diner in Schuylkill Haven when two tires broke off the back of a truck and went crashing through the window of the place last week.

The owner says Moyer was hit by a cinder block.

The diner is closed.

State police in Schuylkill County are investigating what caused the tires to come off the truck.