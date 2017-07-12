× Gymboree Releases List of 350 Store Closings, Two In Our Area

NEW YORK — While Gymboree announced in June that it was filing for bankruptcy protections, Tuesday the children’s clothing retailer revealed the list of 350 stores it plans to close as it restructures. Two of those stores are in our area.

The Steamtown Mall location in Scranton and the Lycoming Mall location in Muncy are on the chopping block.

Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization,” he added.

A complete list of the Gymboree locations that are closing can be found HERE.