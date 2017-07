Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON -- It's carnival season, and Newswatch 16 stopped by the 95th annual Dalton Fire Company Carnival Wednesday evening.

The carnival kicked off Tuesday night at the carnival grounds in Dalton.

Kids were enjoying the rides and of course, the food.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the fire company in Dalton.

The carnival runs through Saturday, finishing with a fireworks finale at dusk.