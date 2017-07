× Bridge Repairs to Slow I-81 Traffic in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY — Drivers face delays on part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County because of emergency bridge repairs.

The work is scheduled to take place starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a bridge on I-81 north between the Mountain Top exit (165A) and Wilkes-Barre exit (165B), according to PennDOT.

Crews hope to have the repairs completed by Wednesday evening.

Check real-time traffic conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.