Woman Dead After Crash in Troy Township

TROY TOWNSHIP — A woman from Bradford County is dead after a crash involving a farm tractor.

Police say Richard Sherman, 81, was driving north on Porter Road near Troy Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to pass the tractor.

Investigators say Sherman lost control and slammed into a tree. He was seriously hurt.

His passenger Donna Good, 78, of Troy was killed.

The 15-year-old boy driving the tractor was not hurt.