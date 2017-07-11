Whitey Williams on Brett Veach, KC Chiefs GM

Posted 6:42 pm, July 11, 2017, by

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs named former Mt. Carmel Area football star, Brett Veach as their new GM.  Our Coaches' Corner colleague, Dave 'Whitey' Williams talked about Veach's roots at Mt. Carmel Area which included State Championships with the Red Tornadoes when Brett was running the ball, and Williams was calling the shots from the sidelines.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

