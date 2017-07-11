This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rattlesnake Hunt & Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Pike county with field staff members Rick Koval and Dale Butler to do some rattlesnake hunting. We'll give you tips on how to hunt them and what you need to do it legally. Plus we're giving away the first of two Parker crossbows from our friends at Drop Tine Archery. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.