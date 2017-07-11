Talkback 16: Life Sentence for Inmate Who Murdered Corrections Officer

Posted 6:47 pm, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 06:37PM, July 11, 2017

Callers sound off on the life sentence for an inmate who murdered a corrections officer, including a man who has worked in a prison, in this edition of Talkback 16.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s