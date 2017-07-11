Callers sound off on the life sentence for an inmate who murdered a corrections officer, including a man who has worked in a prison, in this edition of Talkback 16.
Talkback 16: Life Sentence for Inmate Who Murdered Corrections Officer
-
Juror Speaks Out After Inmate Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Federal Corrections Officer
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Death, Stolen Donation Jars
-
Talkback 16: Prison Murder Trial, Crimes Against Children, Thanking Rescuers
-
Talkback 16: Former Penn State Officials Sentenced, Skimming Devices, Skycam 16
-
Con-ui to Get Life Sentence for Murdering Officer
-
-
Talkback 16: Inmate on Trial, Roadwork Inconvenience, Honoring Heroes
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Hit and Run Sentence, Eric Frein Trial, ‘Gold Nice’ Bell
-
Talkback 16: Attempted ATM Theft, Kindergarten Graduation Homicide and Sentencing Sound-Off
-
Talkback Feedback: Who Is Watching
-
Talkback 16: No Sympathy for Frein
-
-
Officers Injured in Incidents at Two US Prisons
-
Talkback 16: Rock Throwing, Fireworks Tents, and Graphics Gripes
-
Talkback 16: Repaving Viewmont Drive, Fixing Community Pool