× Stroudsburg Eateries to Remain Closed for Now

STROUDSBURG — For people hoping to grab a bite to eat at three downtown restaurants in Stroudsburg, the wait is going to be a little longer.

Due to construction on the Pocono Inne Town Hotel, Jock N’ Jills, Sarah’s Corner Cafe, and the Hideaway Lounge are closed until further notice.

“People are going to be really disappointed. They are really popular places in the area,” said Heidi Schilling.

The restaurants have been closed since May and were expected to reopen this week. But with scaffolding still up in front of all three businesses on Main Street, owner Barry Lynch says it’s just not possible.

“Right now, until we can get further details from the landlord, we are still out of the building. When he lets us back in, we are not sure. We are still waiting for him to give us a definitive date and we have decided to close the bars totally,” Lynch said.

The owner tried to get some of the bars open but all the scaffolding was a bit tough for customers to work around. They decided the best thing to do is close down until they are able to fully get back in.

About 30 people were laid off in the process and weekend openings didn’t bring in enough money to keep any of the businesses running.

It’s a disappointment to regular customers.

“I mean financially it’s a hard hit to anyone in today’s economy, it’s hard. It’s difficult,” said Schilling.

Lynch says he understands the hotel will be a major addition to downtown Stroudsburg and says he is staying hopeful he can reopen in the coming months.

“For the town of Stroudsburg, having the hotel is going to be great for everyone in town. It’s just getting from point A to point B when you’re stuck in the middle, that is the only problem,” said Lynch.

Work on the Pocono Inne Town is scheduled to continue into the fall.