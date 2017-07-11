Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

Posted 4:33 pm, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 04:38PM, July 11, 2017
AVOCA — A plane made an emergency landing at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport this morning because of faulty landing gear.

Airport officials said no one was injured in the landing, but the airport was shut down for more than an hour.

A camera on top of Newswatch 16’s studio captured this emergency plane landing at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. You can see the plane tips on its side as it lands.

Newswatch 16 captured an image of the plane as it landed.

“They tested the landing gear, flew in front of the tower, and the tower advised them it was not locking in place so the pilot made the decision to land on our runway, which he did successfully,” Airport President Carl Beardsley said.

Airport officials said three people were on board the flight headed from Morristown, New Jersey to Philadelphia and they noticed the plane was having issues. The pilot decided to land just before 11 a.m. as soon as it was safe.

“It was a small single-engine plane and the people who operate the plane run a nonprofit organization where they take patients to medical facilities across the northeast,” Beardsley said.

No one was injured in the landing, but the airport was shut down for a little more than an hour while emergency crews cleared the scene.

“I’m used to almost anything that could happen. To me, it doesn’t bother me but I’m here for my sister and my great niece and talking them through everything,” Linda Hembree said while waiting for her great niece to arrive.

One flight from Detroit was rerouted because of the emergency. The flight did not make it to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton until long after it was scheduled to land.

Linda Hembree and her family waited for an hour and a half for her great niece to fly in.

“This is her first time flying and to be put in a situation at a different airport and not be in here arriving at the same time, it’s kind of throwing her for a loop,” Hembree said.

However, once 18-year-old Emily Jones walked into the airport safely, it was all hugs and kisses from the family.

“How does it feel to be on solid ground?”

“Good,” Jones replied, “but I still I have to get back into the car!”

The NTSB is still investigating the incident.

Everything was running business as usual at the airport by 1 p.m.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s