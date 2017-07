Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- Tuesday was opening day for a farmers market in Luzerne County.

From now until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, shoppers can pick up anything from fresh fruits to baked goods at the farmers market along South Main Street in Pittston.

Foods included vegetables, sauces, meats and more.

The market can be found in the Tomato Festival lot. It runs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.