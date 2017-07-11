Major Road Reconstruction Project Underway In Northumberland Borough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND -- The first phase of a major road reconstruction project is getting underway in Northumberland County.

PennDOT says work will be done on several main roads in the borough of Northumberland, starting with Duke Street.

A stretch of Route 147, also known as Duke Street, between 8th and 7th Streets, is undergoing a complete overhaul as construction crews worked well into the evening on Tuesday.

PennDOT's first phase of the $13.7 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project began this week to replace pavement, sidewalks, and crosswalks.

People we spoke with who live along Duke Street say it’s an inconvenience.

“Well, once it gets moving even further on, I'm worried about getting in and out of my driveway because right now, it's kind of hard with the traffic,” said Linda Mellowship.

“Noisy, yes, very noisy, and we're trying to sleep sometimes, and it does make noise,” said Debra Beddinger.

While work is being done, traffic will be detoured onto side streets around the road closure on Duke Street. That work is expected to last through July 21. While the detour is up, trucks over 36 feet long are banned from Route 147 north.

However, Northumberland police say officers have stopped and cited several rigs for driving on Duke Street.

“Anything over 36 feet isn't allowed down the road because they've been pulling them over and ticketing them,” said Steve Mellowship.

“Trucks are not supposed to be coming down this way, but they do, and the cops try to stop them,” said Beddinger.

Some say driving the detour isn't that bad.

“Do what they have to do, you know? It's going well through. I haven't had too much trouble so far,” said Matthew Fischel.

But for Sue Smith from upstate New York, things weren't going so well.

“There's a detour, so tried to circle around. It told me to go another way and brought me right back here. I can't. I'm using two GPSs,” said Smith. “I'm frustrated because I got to get home.”

All phases of the Duke Street Project should be completed by the end of the year.

Then PennDOT plans to do the same thing with both directions of Route 11, that's King and Water Streets, starting next year.