Cash, Drugs Found in Wayne County Bust

Posted 2:11 pm, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 02:23PM, July 11, 2017

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP – A man is under arrest in connection with a drug-selling operation in Wayne County.

Authorities arrested Gerard Amato, 18, of Purdytown Road in Lakeville, on Monday after a search warrant turned up drugs and cash. Police believe Amato was selling large amounts of drugs in Wayne County.

Investigators seized:

  • Approximately 7 pounds of marijuana in plant form valued at over $24,000;
  • Approximately 289 grams of marijuana in wax form;
  • 13 vape pen cartridges containing THC oil;
  • 10 bottles of cannabis oil;
  • 12 packets of marijuana-infused candy;
  • 21 packets of marijuana-infused chocolate bars;
  • Approximately 29 grams of “Molly” powder (MDMA);
  • Approximately 15 grams of Dimethyltryptamine powder (DMT), a powerful hallucinogen;
  • 13 Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone 325 mg / 10 mg pills;
  • Approximately 20 doses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD);
  • Numerous items of drug paraphernalia;
  • $7,055 in cash.

Amato is locked up in Wayne County on a long list of drug charges. His bail is set at $100,000.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s