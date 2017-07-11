× Cash, Drugs Found in Wayne County Bust

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP – A man is under arrest in connection with a drug-selling operation in Wayne County.

Authorities arrested Gerard Amato, 18, of Purdytown Road in Lakeville, on Monday after a search warrant turned up drugs and cash. Police believe Amato was selling large amounts of drugs in Wayne County.

Investigators seized:

Approximately 7 pounds of marijuana in plant form valued at over $24,000;

Approximately 289 grams of marijuana in wax form;

13 vape pen cartridges containing THC oil;

10 bottles of cannabis oil;

12 packets of marijuana-infused candy;

21 packets of marijuana-infused chocolate bars;

Approximately 29 grams of “Molly” powder (MDMA);

Approximately 15 grams of Dimethyltryptamine powder (DMT), a powerful hallucinogen;

13 Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone 325 mg / 10 mg pills;

Approximately 20 doses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD);

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia;

$7,055 in cash.

Amato is locked up in Wayne County on a long list of drug charges. His bail is set at $100,000.