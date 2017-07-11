Cash, Drugs Found in Wayne County Bust
PAUPACK TOWNSHIP – A man is under arrest in connection with a drug-selling operation in Wayne County.
Authorities arrested Gerard Amato, 18, of Purdytown Road in Lakeville, on Monday after a search warrant turned up drugs and cash. Police believe Amato was selling large amounts of drugs in Wayne County.
Investigators seized:
- Approximately 7 pounds of marijuana in plant form valued at over $24,000;
- Approximately 289 grams of marijuana in wax form;
- 13 vape pen cartridges containing THC oil;
- 10 bottles of cannabis oil;
- 12 packets of marijuana-infused candy;
- 21 packets of marijuana-infused chocolate bars;
- Approximately 29 grams of “Molly” powder (MDMA);
- Approximately 15 grams of Dimethyltryptamine powder (DMT), a powerful hallucinogen;
- 13 Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone 325 mg / 10 mg pills;
- Approximately 20 doses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD);
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia;
- $7,055 in cash.
Amato is locked up in Wayne County on a long list of drug charges. His bail is set at $100,000.
