Death Investigation in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — Police in the Poconos are investigating a death in a Monroe County community.

A woman was found dead inside her home on Boardwalk Drive inside A Pocono Country Place, in Coolbaugh Township, around 3 a.m.

She was identified by authorities as Morgan McGee, age 28.

The woman’s daughter was also there at the time.

Police have not said how the woman died.

Developing story, check back for updates.