Colin McCreary Dream Game preps

Posted 10:48 pm, July 11, 2017, by

Colin McCreary did just about everything at Abington Heights.  The top notch Placekicker, was also a strong Wide Receiver, and more than a, stop gap, Quarterback.  Of course, Colin's best sport was baseball which he will play at Monmouth University, along with, hopefully, some football.  McCreary's multiple skills will be on display for the 83rd Dream Game July 19 at Valley View.

