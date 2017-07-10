Two Hurt in Luzerne County Helicopter Crash
WYOMING VALLEY AIPORT — Crews are responding to reports of a helicopter crash at an airport in Luzerne County.
It happened before 1 p.m. Monday at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.
Crews are working on a helicopter that is flipped on its side on the airfield.
Authorities said two people were in the helicopter which was only a few feet off the ground when it crashed. They were taken to a hospital.
There is no word what may have caused the helicopter to flip on its side.
41.298939 -75.858300