Two Hurt in Luzerne County Helicopter Crash

Posted 2:05 pm, July 10, 2017, by

WYOMING VALLEY AIPORT — Crews are responding to reports of a helicopter crash at an airport in Luzerne County.

It happened before 1 p.m. Monday at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

Crews are working on a helicopter that is flipped on its side on the airfield.

Authorities said two people were in the helicopter which was only a few feet off the ground when it crashed. They were taken to a hospital.

There is no word what may have caused the helicopter to flip on its side.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s