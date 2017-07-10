Presenting PSU Frat Texts in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTE -- Fraternity members returned to court Monday for part two of a hearing about their involvement in the death of a fellow Penn State student.

That hearing into the death of Timothy Piazza from New Jersey began last month.

Prosecutors spent much of the morning presenting text messages sent by Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers after the death Piazza in February.

The Centre County D.A. is trying to make the case that the frat brothers knew they were negligent and tried to hide evidence.

The parents of Timothy Piazza are once again at the courthouse in Bellefonte to hear the evidence being presented against the Beta Theta Pi brothers.

Last month at the hearing, surveillance video was shown of their son visibly drunk and injured after falling twice down the basement stairs of the fraternity house.

Gary DiBileo Jr. from Scranton is one of eight charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of not getting Piazza help when it was clear he was in trouble.

Text messages presented Monday morning included some from another frat brother from Scranton, Ed Gilmartin, saying, "make sure the pledges keep quiet about last night."

Another example of a text presented in court said, "It's over. I don't want to go to jail for this, hazing is a huge thing. Drink hazing can send me to jail for setting up the obstacle course."

Video showed that obstacle course was stages of intense drinking for pledges, included Piazza.

This hearing in Centre County court is to determine if prosecutors have enough evidence for this case to go to trial. It is expected to last through Tuesday.