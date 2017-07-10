× PennDOT Lists Lackawanna County Paving Projects

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — PennDOT announced Monday they plan three major repaving projects in Lackawanna County.

The projects cover about 11 miles of key areas in the county.

PennDOT representatives say each segment of the project will take about two and a half to three weeks to complete.

PennDOT will be repaving parts of these three major roads in Lackawanna County:

Route 11 in South Abington Township,

Route 307 in Scranton,

Business Route 6 in Dickson City

Linda Frekey works at Fix All Cellphones near the Viewmont Mall. She says it’s time for some work to be done along Business Route 6.

“IT would probably be great for the road because it probably needs it badly.”

The projects have already begun starting with Route 11 near Clarks Summit.

PennDOT representatives say it will take about two and a half to three weeks for all of the projects to be completed.

In total, between the three projects, 11 miles will be repaved.

“We want to do this in a way that has a little impact on the businesses as we possibly could,” said PennDOT official James May.

Out of the three projects, Business Route 6, is the only one that will be done at night and businesses nearby are happy about that.

“This would deter us if they closed the road during the day, which we are only open till 7,” Frekey said.

Tim McGrath, the general manager of the Viewmont Mall, is very thankful the Dickson City portion of the paving project will not affect the daytime traffic in the area around the mall.

“I think PennDOT made a very welcome gesture to try and coordinate at night to have as little impact as possible on the shoppers,” McGrath said.

PennDOT representatives hope drivers understand, in the end, the road work will bring many benefits to three areas where they’re being done.

“There is always a short-term inconvenience that comes before you have the long-term benefit of a project like this,” May said.

Those projects will cost about $3.3 million.

The work is supposed to be completed by September.