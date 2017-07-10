Mondays at the Market in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- "Monday's at the Market" is a new concept for folks who've been coming to the farmers market on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre for years.

There are still the traditional tables set up by local farmers selling local produce but Mondays will have a little twist.

The city's Health Department is partnering with the Luzerne County Medical Society to promote health and wellness across the city of Wilkes-Barre so Mondays at the Market will feature all things healthy living.

Nurses from Geisinger are spreading awareness about the prevention of colon cancer. There are cooking demonstrations and other booths about drug and alcohol addiction.

Officials with the Wilkes-Barre Health Department say adding another day of the market will also give people in the city an additional option to buy and eat healthy foods.

People are already taking advantage of the opportunity.

"We're going to teach how to eat healthy, and get rid of the sugary snacks. We're out here walking around doing a little bit of exercising, too," said Liza Charles.

Monday's at the Market will run every Monday through October except Labor Day and the traditional farmers market on Thursdays will run through mid-November.