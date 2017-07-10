Mondays at the Market in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 12:29 pm, July 10, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- "Monday's at the Market" is a new concept for folks who've been coming to the farmers market on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre for years.

There are still the traditional tables set up by local farmers selling local produce but Mondays will have a little twist.

The city's Health Department is partnering with the Luzerne County Medical Society to promote health and wellness across the city of Wilkes-Barre so Mondays at the Market will feature all things healthy living.

Nurses from Geisinger are spreading awareness about the prevention of colon cancer. There are cooking demonstrations and other booths about drug and alcohol addiction.

Officials with the Wilkes-Barre Health Department say adding another day of the market will also give people in the city an additional option to buy and eat healthy foods.

People are already taking advantage of the opportunity.

"We're going to teach how to eat healthy, and get rid of the sugary snacks. We're out here walking around doing a little bit of exercising, too," said Liza Charles.

Monday's at the Market will run every Monday through October except Labor Day and the traditional farmers market on Thursdays will run through mid-November.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s