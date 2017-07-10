Man Injured Jumping out of Car on I-81

MOOSIC -- A man was hospitalized after he jumped out of a moving car on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes in Moosic.
State police say the man was having a fight with his girlfriend when he got out of the vehicle.
Troopers tell us the man rolled for nearly a quarter mile.
There is no word on his name or condition.
