Lake Scranton to Reopen Wednesday Morning

SCRANTON — Lake Scranton will be reopening on Wednesday after being closed for almost five months.

Ask almost anyone in the Scranton area and the response is the same — people are happy Lake Scranton is finally reopening.

The path around Lake Scranton was closed for nearly five months as Pennsylvania American Water crews worked to clear damage from a tornado that hit the area in February.

“One of our main goals was to maintain service to our customers and to make sure this was a safe area for them and that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Pennsylvania American Water official Susan Turcmanovich.

Only about two miles of the three and a half mile walking trail around the lake will reopen on Wednesday.

The rest of the path is still being cleared.

The part that will be open to the public will look a lot different to visitors than it did before the tornado. Many of the trees are now missing.

“We are leaving the stumps and the roots here because it helps to eliminate runoff into the lake. As you can see, we have put caution tape up we want people to stay out of these areas. It is very dangerous,” Turcmanovich said.

Lake Scranton is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

There is no word yet how long it will be before all areas of the lake will be open.