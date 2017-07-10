× Flying Tires Damage Diner in Schuylkill County

“All of a sudden we heard a crash. It sounded like a bomb went off. We came out there was stuff all over, glass, cinder blocks hanging,” said Robin Moran, Robin’s Diner.

That bomb like sound came from tractor trailer tires.

The owner of Robin’s Diner took a photo Friday morning, right after the pair of tires broke off the back of a truck and went crashing through the window of the diner along Route 61 in Schuylkill Haven.

“It’s very terrifying. You’re on a busy highway and we don’t know what is coming through. I didn’t know if it was a truck, a car, a bomb. We called 911 right away and got as much help here as we could,” said Moran.

More than a dozen customers were inside the place.

Owner Robin Moran says one man was hit by a cinder block and has severe injuries. He was flown to a hospital near Allentown.

Robin’s Diner remains closed.

“Where the window was there, they usually have a sign on it if they are opened or closed and then I saw the plywood up and I didn’t know what was going on but I am sorry about it. What are you going to do, it is one of those things,” said Richard Coch, Schuylkill Haven.

In addition to all the damage and injuries inside, two cars were also damaged outside. Owners tell Newswatch 16, it’s going to take some time before they can reopen.

Elizabeth Barkley lives in Schuylkill Haven. She calls the whole situation terrifying.

“It’s horrible. I would hate, I mean you’re sitting there having breakfast and things happen that should not. It is a freak accident. Things happen and it’s sad,” said Elizabeth Barkley, Schuylkill Haven.

Owners say now it’s a waiting game until they can deal with insurance companies, but they do have a message for customers.

“We will be back. Like my husband says, we are down but we are not out,” said Moran.

State Police are investigating what caused the tires to come off the truck and fly into the diner.