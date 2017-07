Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPER TOWNSHIP -- A woman is being questioned by police after a fire at a motel in Montour County.

Flames gutted one of the rooms at Penn Motel on Route 11 near Danville around 11:30 Sunday night.

Everyone inside got out safely.

The guests are expected to be allowed back in their rooms.

Authorities haven't said what caused that motel fire in Montour County.