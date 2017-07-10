× Con-ui to Get Life Sentence in Murder of Officer

SCRANTON — An inmate who murdered a federal correctional officer will be sentenced to life in prison after the jury could not decide on the death penalty.

Jessie Con-ui was found guilty last month of first-degree murder for killing Correctional Officer Eric Williams of Nanticoke.

Con-ui was an inmate at the federal prison at Canaan in Wayne County when he killed Williams in February of 2013. Con-ui was serving a life sentence for a gang-related murder in Arizona.

The trial took only two days because Con-ui’s defense team didn’t put up a defense.

During the two-day trial, jurors watched graphic surveillance video showing Con-ui attack Williams and stab him more than 200 times.

Con-ui was convicted of a second murder charge because Williams was an on-duty federal law enforcement official.