Con-ui to Get Life Sentence in Murder of Officer
SCRANTON — An inmate who murdered a federal correctional officer will be sentenced to life in prison after the jury could not decide on the death penalty.
Jessie Con-ui was found guilty last month of first-degree murder for killing Correctional Officer Eric Williams of Nanticoke.
Con-ui was an inmate at the federal prison at Canaan in Wayne County when he killed Williams in February of 2013. Con-ui was serving a life sentence for a gang-related murder in Arizona.
The trial took only two days because Con-ui’s defense team didn’t put up a defense.
During the two-day trial, jurors watched graphic surveillance video showing Con-ui attack Williams and stab him more than 200 times.
Con-ui was convicted of a second murder charge because Williams was an on-duty federal law enforcement official.
9 comments
inside darkness
I agree on death also but the only thing I can think happened was the jury heard evidence of guard abuse or this guard could have possibly provoked the encounter.
El Ma
Back in the day, anyone who would kill an authority figure like a cop or corrections officer was put to death. And, I mean that they rode the lightning and didn’t spend the next 2 decades in appeals. “Back in the day,” a death penalty meant just that: execution. Today, it’s meaningless.
Officer Williams didn’t have the opportunity to file for an appeal. This skank-bag gets three hot meals, free medical/dental/visual care, clothing, and a place to sleep for the rest of his life. Ummmmmmm…………yeah………
Lance
To give this animal a life sentence will only allow him to kill again. He was already servinf a lengthy swntence! This POS deserves to die as a lesson to the other inmates that you won’t get away with it.
Ben Matlock
If this case doesn’t deserve the death penalty I don’t know what case will.
magicmikexxsm
Con-ui to Get Life Sentence in Murder of Officer…………………
Wow unbelievable , you need me on these jury’s ..this guy should have gotten the death penalty….
Bunch of liberals must have been on the jury..
Frank Rizzo
How could you not give this guy death? Keep him alive to kill more guards, great!
Huggy
The jurors were probably from Frackville. Those idiots can’t do anything that doesn’t end in stupidity.
Gutless Jurors
Talk about gutless jurors! No defense and they still can’t vote for death. The guy was never getting out before he did this. What’s the big deal now? Now he’s a respected inmate in the prison system.
Strong work jurors, sleep well.
El Ma
Very well said