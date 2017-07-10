Brett Veach KC Chiefs new GM

Posted 6:35 pm, July 10, 2017

Former Mt. Carmel Area Running Back Brett Veach was named the GM of the NFL'S Kansas City Chiefs.  Veach, who was the 1996 Small School State player of the year with Mt. Carmel was the Co-Director of player personnel for the Chiefs before replacing John Dorsey as GM.  Brett worked with current Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid when Reid was the Head Coach in Philadelphia.  Veach was an assistant coach and scout in Philadelphia before joining Reid, again, in Kansas City in 2013.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

