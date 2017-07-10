Former Mt. Carmel Area Running Back Brett Veach was named the GM of the NFL'S Kansas City Chiefs. Veach, who was the 1996 Small School State player of the year with Mt. Carmel was the Co-Director of player personnel for the Chiefs before replacing John Dorsey as GM. Brett worked with current Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid when Reid was the Head Coach in Philadelphia. Veach was an assistant coach and scout in Philadelphia before joining Reid, again, in Kansas City in 2013.
Brett Veach KC Chiefs new GM
-
Stars and Stripes basketball
-
Loyalock vs Mt. Carmel Area baseball
-
Bloomsburg @ Mt. Carmel Area Track and Field
-
Fundraiser to Help Adults with Disabilities Shine at Sports
-
Meet The RailRiders 2017
-
-
Melania, Barron Trump Move Into White House
-
32nd Year Of Coaching Softball For Blaisure At Elk Lake
-
Fiamoncini Begins Spring Track and Field Practice For Mount Carmel
-
Track and Field Championship Day one
-
Elk Lake vs Forest City softball
-
-
Fans Heading To Philly For Outdoor NFL Draft And Fan Festival
-
McGloin Signs with Eagles
-
Ryan’s Quick Road To Recovery Helped Him Play Baseball Again