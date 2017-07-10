A Flight in a B-17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once on a drizzly, early summer day, Mike Stevens took a flight in a vintage World War II bomber.

The bomber had landed in Reading.

Mike tagged along with a man from Luzerne County who knew all about flying in B-17s.

We relive the flight as we head Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 2003.

The "Yankee Lady" still flies. You can see it and other vintage planes at the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville, Michigan, between Ann Arbor and Detroit.

And the man we met in the story, Alfred Groh passed away in 2013 at the age of 92.

Alfred Groh came home from the war and started a family and enjoyed a life in the arts. He was a poet and he helped start the Fine Arts Fiesta in downtown Wilkes-Barre back in 1956.